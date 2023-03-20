Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 4,103 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,271,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 166,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 894,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 716,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the period.

GDV traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $24.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

