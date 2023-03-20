Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. 161,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,466. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.