Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,260 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.42. 10,356,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,438,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alibaba Group

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.