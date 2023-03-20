Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13.
Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.