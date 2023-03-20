Sterling Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $57,777,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,360,000 after acquiring an additional 692,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,536.7% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Trading Up 3.5 %

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 557,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

