Sterling Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 1.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 315.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 161.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,277,000 after buying an additional 1,272,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. 816,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

