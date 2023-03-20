Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 120,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,231. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.