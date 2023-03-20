Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

VZ stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,959,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

