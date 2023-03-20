Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Park Lawn stock remained flat at $20.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.