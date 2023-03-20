Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,000. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,533,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,536,000 after buying an additional 367,346 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 556,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.13 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

