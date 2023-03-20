Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 4.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

