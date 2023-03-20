Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000.

IWD stock opened at $145.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

