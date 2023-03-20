STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

