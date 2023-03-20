StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.17 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

