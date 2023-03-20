StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. Affimed has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Affimed by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Affimed by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

