StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.
Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. Affimed has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.10.
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.
