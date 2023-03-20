StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.