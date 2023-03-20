StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.18 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after buying an additional 223,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after buying an additional 627,517 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

