StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.83.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

