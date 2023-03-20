StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Stories

