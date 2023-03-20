StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $68.31.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,128,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

