StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,480 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

