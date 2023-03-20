StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRL opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.07. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after buying an additional 99,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

