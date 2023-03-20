StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

