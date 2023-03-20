StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $50.80.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

