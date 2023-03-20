StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $680.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 497,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 440,725 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

