StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DKS opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,997 shares of company stock worth $38,408,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

