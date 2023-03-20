StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

NYSE DRD opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Articles

