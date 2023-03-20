StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 8,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Edap Tms has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,219 shares in the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

