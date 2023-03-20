StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSE ENSV opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

