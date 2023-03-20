StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

