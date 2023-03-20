StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Escalade Trading Down 1.7 %
ESCA opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.69.
Escalade Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.
About Escalade
Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.
