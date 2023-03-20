StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Escalade Trading Down 1.7 %

ESCA opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

About Escalade

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Escalade by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

