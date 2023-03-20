StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,855,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

