StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

