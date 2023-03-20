StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRSH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

FRSH stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 310,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,532. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $236,018.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock worth $21,878,194. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

