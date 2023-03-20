StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Heska from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.75.

HSKA stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.69. 19,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $986.71 million, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.53. Heska has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $150.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.64 per share, for a total transaction of $205,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Heska by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Heska by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

