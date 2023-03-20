StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

