StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.65. 510,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,770. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

