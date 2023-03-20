StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.89. 184,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,374. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

