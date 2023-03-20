StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KB Home from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

KBH traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.89. 233,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in KB Home by 99.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,680 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 630,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.