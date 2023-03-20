StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $281.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

