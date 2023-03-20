StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Lakeland Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.48. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.
Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 30.00%.
Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
