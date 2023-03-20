StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.48. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

About Lakeland Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

