StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of LCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 20,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.72.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
