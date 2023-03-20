StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 20,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Analysts expect that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 88.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Lannett by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Articles

