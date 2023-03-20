StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $126.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17.

Insider Activity

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,874. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 37.8% during the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 158,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.