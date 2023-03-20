StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,433,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,413. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 103,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

