StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Matrix Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 19,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth $112,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.