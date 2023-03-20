StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.81.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

