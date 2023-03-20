StockNews.com Begins Coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $601.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 25.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

