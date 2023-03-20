StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $212.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 43.61%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $63,429.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,680.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $272,547. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

