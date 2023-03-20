StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $263.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4,383.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.96. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $274.71.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total value of $184,230.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,002 shares of company stock worth $7,035,065 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

