StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 322.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 38.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

